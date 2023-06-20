Xbox Game Pass Members are receiving some new games (and losing some) as part of their membership plan from June into July. Perhaps the biggest additions are Need For Speed: Unbound and Bramble: The Mountain King. Nevertheless, let’s hop right in and see what’s new.

Xbox Game Pass – Newest Additions Coming in June

As mentioned previously, Criterion’s Need For Speed Unbound will be one of the first games headlining the next wave of Game Pass Games on June 22nd. The newest installment of the racing franchise just released their Volume 3 update today. It includes a truck-load of quality of life improvements, a new progression system, New Challenges, gameplay features, and more.

The update also added some new DLC and addressed many issues with many of the game’s modes. Both EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Members will have access to this title.

The next title releasing on June 22nd is The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales, developed by DO MY BEST. The game is a narrative adventure where you control a writer-turned thief named Etienne Quist. Quist has an ability that lets him dive into books to steal items from legendary tales. You explore different worlds and solve puzzles all in an effort to restore your writing skills.

This game will release on June 22nd, so Game Pass Members can play it free on day one.

On June 27th, Members can play Bramble: The Mountain King, a Nordic-fable inspired adventure game. You control Olle, a young boy who sets off to rescue his sister from a troll. In your adventure you travel across different lands and must survive encounters against freakish monsters.

Also coming on June 27th is F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch. It’s a metroidvania style game that first released on PS5/4 before coming out on Windows, then Switch, and now Series X. The game follows Rayton, a rabbit who uses his giant mechanical fist to fight the evil robotic legion that’s taking over Torch City.

Here’s some gameplay:

The last game for June (coming on June 29th) is Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, a farming sim. You take control of a young child who’s goal is to take care of their grandfather’s farm.

Xbox Game Pass Games Coming in July

More games are also coming in early July.

Two games are coming in early July. First is Arcade Paradise on July 3rd. The game follows 19-year old college drop-out Ashley managing her father’s laundromat. The main objective is to turn a boring laundromat into a booming arcade. There are 35 arcade machines that can be bought and put into your store. The best part is that they are all fully playable.

Last but not least is Sword And Fairy: Together Forever, which will be available on July 5th. Also known as Legend of Sword and Fairy 7, the game takes place several years after the previous installment. The game is an RPG where you can control a party of characters while also controlling just one at a time. The game’s story is heavily inspired by Chinese Mythology and Drama.

Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass

The Following Games are leaving the Xbox Game Pass service on June 30th:

DJMax Respect V

Empire of Sin

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships

Olija

Omori

Road 96

For more on Xbox games or gaming news in general, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.