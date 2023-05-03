Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Microsoft just added a new feature for their subscription service, the Xbox Game Pass.

The Xbox Game Pass is one of the most bang-for-your-bucket subscription services out there in gaming, and Microsoft is sweetening the deal even further. However, it’s more for the benefit of the subscriber’s friends more than anything – a sly way for Microsoft to have its users convince their friends to try on the subscription model, too.

As part of the new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass referral program, new subscribers can now share up to five PC Game Pass 14-day trials with their friends. Theoretically, this allows the player to hop from one free trial to another for about two and a half months, before they’ll have to replenish their free trial charges by subscribing with another new account, preferably using one of those four. But of course, the best way to use this referral program is to actually send it out to friends.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The only limitation of this new feature, though, is that subscribers are only allowed to pass on the free trials to their friends who have no history of getting Game Pass yet. That means this program is only useful for anyone who has never tried Game Pass before, which definitely wouldn’t be a long list of people if you’re considering your circle of friends in gaming.

The Xbox Game Pass continues to give access to gamers to some of the latest releases and Triple-A games from this side of the console market. Microsoft’s subsidiary Bethesda has just released, for example, Redfall, which, although isn’t doing really well in terms of critical and commercial variables, would still benefit from attracting new players with the free access that the Game Pass provides. After all, even if the reviews are bad, if you’re remotely interested in Redfall, you can access the game for no additional charge with Game Pass, and onboarding new players will always be a good thing for always-online, chronically live service games like Redfall.

For more gaming news and stories, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.