Professional soccer player Courtney Baker-Richardson of Crewe Alexandra missed a soccer game after an unfortunate incident. According to Crewe Alexandra, an Xbox console injured the soccer player, causing their top scorer to miss their game against Carlisle United last Saturday.

“He did it in an innocuous way,” says Crewe Alexandra Manager Alex Morris in a radio interview with BBC. “Which is about right for us with injuries at the moment. He did it playing on his Xbox. Dropped his leg on the sofa and tweaked it.”

For those wondering how an Xbox could injure a professional athlete, we’re not sure either, but it could have something to do with the existing medical conditions of Baker-Richardson. “It’s an area of his body where he’s had issues before,” explains Morris. “There’s nothing we can do about it, but he’s having treatment and hopefully it settles down.”

The injury is unfortunate as Baker-Richardson is one of Crewe Alexandra’s top stars, scoring half of Crewe Alexandra’s twelve goals this season. Signed just this earlier this summer, Courtney Baker-Richarson now only has less than a week left to recover from his Xbox injury so that he could make the team’s next game, meeting Gillingham in a home game on Saturday.

This accident is one of the rare occurrences in which a game console was recorded to have injured a player. Most injuries attributed to video game consoles are related to carpal tunnel syndrome, a condition in which excessive pressure is applied to the hand’s median nerve, causing immense pain and numbness to areas of the hand. Hence, the Xbox that caused the injury to soccer star Courtney Baker-Richardson is somewhat a unique case, having been injured on the lower extremities compared to the usual hand injury.

Crewe Alexandra currently ranks 12th in English Football League Two, the lowest division of the EFL.