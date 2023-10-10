XDefiant is a team shooter that quite a lot of players have been looking to play. The previous Ubisoft Forward 2023 had announced that the game would come out in the Summer of 2023. However, following a recent announcement from its developers, it would appear that XDefiant will be getting yet another release date delay.

The message starts by thanking the players who participated during the recent Public Test Session. According to the developers, the number of players who participated showed “appreciation for our fast-paced gunplay, uniquely crafted maps, objective-driven modes, and iconic Faction roster.”

However, it's not all sunshine and rainbows, as the development team explains. According to them, the recent Public Test Session “also surfaced some inconsistencies in the game experience that we need to address prior to launching our Preseason.” As such, they decided to delay the Preseason of XDefiant.

They mentioned that the team will be working to address the issues to make sure that they will deliver on their goal “of being a best-in-class arcade shooter.” The post did not, however, specify when the new release date, or Preseason, will be. However, they did promise that they will “share more information about Preseason and testing as it comes.”

Although they did not specify when the new release date is, some sources have leaked when the supposed new release date will be.

I’ve been told that xDefiant looks to be launching October 28th. I’ve been hesitant reporting on this for a little bit as it’s not a game I cover. It absolutely may change but as of now – there is a launch event for 28th. — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) October 5, 2023

TheMW2Ghost, a reputable Call of Duty Leaker, mentioned that the new release date of the game may be on October 28, 2023. This is due to the fact that Ubisoft will have a launch event on that date. Insider Gaming tapped into their own sources, but they were not able to verify that that was indeed the new release date. However, the information they received “suggests” that Ubisoft San Francisco, who are working on XDefiant, does have a launch event on that date.

Of course, this is all just source information. Until the XDefiant team officially announces an official release date, take this information with a grain of salt.

That's all the information we have about the release date delay for XDefiant. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.