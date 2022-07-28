Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Release Date: Trailers, Gameplay, Reviews

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is one of the most highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusives this year. Here is when the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release date will be, trailers, gameplay information, and early reviews from critics.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Release Date: July 29, 2022

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be dropping exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on July 29, 2022.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is an action role-playing game developed by Monolith Soft and published by Nintendo, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. The game will be an open-world game and will continue the story of the previous two games in spite of having entirely different characters on the lead.

Story

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 follows off-seers Noah and Mio. The two come from two warring states in the world of Aionios. Noah is from the mechanically proficient nation of Keves and Mio is from the ether-oriented nation of Agnus. The wars between the two nations are fought by engineered soldiers with artificially limited lifespans of ten years, in which they’re expected to spend their entire lives fighting. Among both forces are off-seers, including Noah and Mio, soldiers who play special flutes in rituals to harness the life force of soldiers who fall in battle.

Alongside Noah and Mio are their compatriots. Noah is joined by his childhood friends Lanz and Eunie, while Mio is accompanied by fellow servicemen Taion and Sena.

The two meet each other during a special mission and the six of them ended up becoming fugitives hunted by both nations. With no one else to turn to, the six then journey to Swordmarch, a part of Aionios pierced by a giant blade, to seek answers, defeat the “true enemy,” and end the war plaguing their world once and for all.

Gameplay

In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players will be allowed to play with up to seven party members to participate in battles at once, including the main party of six and one of several different characters that appear over the course of the story. Players can also change classes to gain access to different abilities. Under certain conditions, specific pairs of party members can utilize the Interlink system to combine into an Ourouboros, allowing them to perform more powerful moves.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Review Scores: 89% on Metacritic

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is off to a great start with 89% metascore on Metacritic, coming from a total of 68 critic scores.

The game garnered many perfect scores, among which came from Pocket Tactics, RPG Site, Nintendo Insider, TheGamer, Nintendoeros, Digitally Downloaded, Nintendo Life, Screen Rant, VGC, and Vooks. Many other review sites gave the game favorable scores, proving that it’s the game everyone expected it to be as the third title in the Xenoblade Chronicles trilogy.