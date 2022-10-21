XFinity Becomes official internet and mobile partner of FaZe Clan

Xfinity and FaZe Clan have officially partnered up, with plans to co-develop original content, private fan events, exclusive merchandise, and more.

FaZe Clan announced the partnership on Twitter with a short video, which you can watch below:

Unbeatable together. Excited to announce @Xfinity as our Official Internet & Mobile Partner! #FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/3ZqWEiij5w — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) October 20, 2022

FaZe Clan also announced that it will collaborate with Xfinity to host a series of private music and gaming crossover events for college students called The Gig. The event will feature Hip Hop artist and longtime members of the FaZe Clan family, Offset. Fans can expect to meet FaZe Clan members at the event, learn about student-exclusive mobile plans, and interact with high-profile musical guests. The show will kick off in Boston at the MGM Ballroom in Boston, with the second concert in Atlanta at the Tabernacle on November 10.

“Xfinity understands the importance of having the best Internet connection when it comes to streaming for the FaZe community and we are proud to partner with them and utilize their services for top performance,” says FaZe Clan SVP of Partnerships Adam Bauer. “We look forward to executing on boundary-pushing activations, product launches, live events and innovative content that we will be announcing and dropping in the near future.”

FaZe Clan and Xfinity will also produce an original series – Rig Raiders Brought to you by Xfinity – which will feature FaZe Clan members and special guests delivering game set-ups for underserved creators and communities. Additionally, Xfinity branding will be integrated into FaZe Clan’s ongoing programming across all channels and content.

“Fast, reliable and secure connectivity at home and on the go are foundational to an awesome gaming experience and it is something we’re hyper focused on,” says Xfinity Director of Brand Partnerships Mark Cruz. “We know FaZe Clan and gamers choose Xfinity because of our unbeatable internet and we’re excited to showcase that experience to all the fans of FaZe Clan.”

Members of Xfinity Rewards, Xfinity’s free customer appreciation program, will have the chance to get access to items like co-branded swag such as custom wearables and more. Xfinity Rewards members will also have a chance to win VIP experiences to meet and game with FaZe Clan members and tour the new FaZe Warehouse in Los Angeles. Further details on available prizes and sweepstakes will be announced in the near future.