The Rock reveals new teams, logos for 2023 XFL relaunch

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed the new teams and their logos for the 2023 XFL relaunch on his Twitter account.

The trailer revealed new teams and announced a February start date. The San Antonio Brahmas are the only brand new team, as they replaced the Los Angeles Wildcats former team.

Front Office Sports shared the new XFL logos.

The XFL has unveiled its 8 new, official team identities: ▪️ Arlington Renegades

▪️ DC Defenders

▪️ Houston Roughnecks

▪️ Orlando Guardians

▪️ San Antonio Brahmas

▪️ Seattle Sea Dragons

▪️ St. Louis Battlehawks

▪️ Vegas Vipers pic.twitter.com/ETXQvUbrsx — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 31, 2022

Dwayne Johnson commented on the relaunch, per WLBT.

“We give opportunity, but we also look for quality,” Johnson said. “So these players that are walking behind me, they bring the dreams, we bring the opportunity, but also there is a great quality, there is a great quality of work ethic and a great quality of athlete here.”

The Rock also shared a motivational message on Twitter.

“As owners, we’re proud to champion our XFL players, coaches, cities and fans into an electrifying 2022 season! It’s an uphill battle – but we’re hungry, humble and no one will outwork us. A league of culture, passion & purpose.”

XFL president Jeffrey Pollack addressed the relaunch as well, per CBS Sports.

“The opportunity in front of us, with our new ownership, is simply too big to rush back,” Pollack said. “We want to do this properly with care and thought for everyone who loves football, especially our players, coaches, partners and fans.”

The XFL 2023 season will provide football fans with entertainment during the NFL offseason. With The Rock leading the charge, this league could take off in popularity. It will be interesting to see how these XFL teams fare in 2023.