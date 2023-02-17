The St. Louis BattleHawks and San Antonio Brahmas will square off in a Sunday afternoon XFL matchup in San Antonio. With that being said, let’s take a look at the XFL odds series with a BattleHawks-Brahmas prediction and final pick.

St. Louis will be led by former NFL tight end Anthony Becht, who spent 12 seasons in the league after being drafted in the first round of the 2000 draft by the New York Jets. Becht spent time as an offensive coordinator at the high school level.

San Antonio will be led by Hines Ward, who caught 1,000 passes and scored over 100 touchdowns across a stellar professional career. Since retiring after the 2011 season, Ward has coached for the Steelers, Jets, and Florida Atlantic University.

Here are the BattleHawks-Brahmas XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

XFL Odds: BattleHawks-Brahmas Odds

Saint Louis BattleHawks: -3.5 (+100)

San Antonio Brahmas: +3.5 (-120)

Over: 36.5 (-110)

Under: 36.5 (-110)

How To Watch BattleHawks vs. Brahmas

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

Why The BattleHawks Could Cover The Spread

AJ McCarron has resurfaced as the starting quarterback for St. Louis. We last saw McCarron as a backup to Matt Ryan ahead of the 2021 season before suffering a torn ACL in the preseason. McCarron has played in 17 NFL games, tossing six touchdowns and three interceptions. Brian Hill will handle the duties of starting running back, joining the XFL after scoring four touchdowns in a brief NFL career. Hill had his best season in 2020, proving to be a threat both on the ground and through the air. Marcell Ateman, a seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is the team’s main receiving threat. Ateman started six games across his two seasons in the NFL.

Lakiem Williams, who spent some time in training camp with the Seattle Seahawks, will lead the linebacking core for this defense. Williams was a practice squad member of both the New Orleans Saints and Seahawks. Handling the punting duties for St. Louis is former Syracuse star Sterling Hofrichter, who was a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Why The Brahmas Could Cover The Spread

Jack Coan, who was once a high-profile recruit in both football and lacrosse, will pilot the San Antonio offense. In 35 games with Wisconsin and Notre Dame, Coan threw for 48 touchdowns and just 15 interceptions, going 23-7 as a starter. Coan was undrafted in 2022 and spent training camp with the Indianapolis Colts. Kalen Ballage, who saw time as a part-time member of various NFL backfields, will handle running back duties. Ballage scored seven touchdowns across parts of four NFL seasons. Landen Akers, who won a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams, is one of the many receiving threats for San Antonio.

The defense is full of former college stars who have bounced around various training camps and secondary professional leagues. Drew Beesley registered 10 sacks in a long career at Michigan State and will anchor the defensive line. The most notable name for fans is punter Brad Wing, who spent the majority of his NFL career booming punts for the New York Giants. Wing has not played in a professional game since 2018.

Final BattleHawks-Brahmas Prediction & Pick

Coan is an exciting, young quarterback prospect that can flourish with the right weapons around him. Hines Ward as his head coach should help to actualize the most of Coan’s potential.

Final BattleHawks-Brahmas Prediction & Pick: San Antonio +3.5 (-120), over 36.5 (-110)