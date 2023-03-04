The Orlando Guardians will travel to take on the Arlington Renegades in a Sunday afternoon XFL matchup at Choctaw Stadium. With that being said, let’s take a look at the XFL odds series with a Guardians-Renegades prediction and final pick.

The Orlando Guardians are led by head coach Terrell Buckley, who has been an assistant coach in the college game before joining the professional game. Buckley spent 14 seasons in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl. Orlando has struggled to an 0-2 record this season.

The Arlington Renegades will be led by Bob Stoops, who finished his college coaching career with a dominant 191-48 record, earning induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Arlington has fallen to 1-1 after winning their season opener.

Here are the Guardians-Renegades XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

XFL Odds: Guardians-Renegades Odds

Orlando Guardians: +7.5 (-110)

Arlington Renegades: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37.5 (-110)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Renegades

TV: FX

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Paxton Lynch and Quinten Dormady have split quarterback duties this season, combining for three touchdowns and three interceptions. Lynch has been the better of the two, throwing for two touchdowns against one interception. The former first-rounder has thrown for 215 yards. Jah-Maine Martin is the team’s leading rusher at 87 rushing yards but has not scored a touchdown. Cody Latimer, who spent six seasons in the NFL, is the team’s leading receiver with 89 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Charleston Rambo and Eli Rogers are two other key receivers for the offense. Orlando’s offense has been sputtering, totaling just 24 points this season.

Orlando’s defense has been porous, allowing 63 points this season. In both games, opponents have scored at least 30 points. Nick Coe and Matt Elam are the main names fans will recognize on this defense.

Why The Renegades Could Cover The Spread

Drew Plitt has been solid for the Renegades, throwing for 292 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Plitt, a former Ball State standout, spent time in training camp with Cincinnati. Keith Ford, who appeared in a couple of NFL games after a decorated college career, will see a majority of the carries out of the backfield. Brandon Arconado had a breakout season at Washington State in 2019, and will be the number two receiver for the Renegades. Sal Cannella, who spent some time with the Packers in training camp, will be the starting tight end. Cannella ranks third in the league with 108 receiving yards.

Will Hill, who was a star at Florida in the 2000s, and later spent a few seasons in the NFL, is the easiest name to remember on the defense. Hill spent some time in the CFL before bouncing around various spring leagues since 2017. Another fun name for fans is Marquette King, who captivated Raiders’ fans with his powerful punts. King spent seven seasons in the NFL, last appearing for the Broncos in 2018. Arlington has surrendered 43 points to their opponents this season.

Final Guardians-Renegades Prediction & Pick

This one is the largest spread on the weekend, and for good reason. Orlando has really struggled, both to score points and to keep points off the scoreboard. Arlington may go over the total by themselves in this blowout victory. Plitt and company will have a field day against a weak defense.

Final Guardians-Renegades Prediction & Pick: Arlington -7.5 (-110), over 37.5 (-110)