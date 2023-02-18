The Orlando Guardians will face off against the Houston Roughnecks in some XFL action. Come play football with us as we share our XFL odds series, make a Guardians-Roughnecks prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Let’s time-travel back to 2020. The NFL has just finished a great season, with the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl by defeating the San Francisco 49ers. Then, a league that was defunct for 20 years returns. Vincent Kennedy McMahon brought back the football league he attempted to implement nearly 20 years ago. However, gone were the shenanigans and the guys named “He Hate Me”. McMahon had learned from his mistakes and instead wanted to showcase football as he felt it was supposed to be. Likewise, this brand of football served as a way to showcase the greatness and physicality. It went well for about five weeks.

March 2020 brought about the Covid-19 pandemic, and the world came to a halt. Likewise, it forced the XFL to come to a stop after five weeks of competitive play. It was the nail in the coffin, and the XFL could not resume. Eventually, it forced McMahon to sell the XFL to a consortium led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia. Three years later, the XFL is ready to resume.

But that isn’t even the most interesting thing about this matchup. Instead, we look at the teams playing. The Guardians were in New York at the time and fielded a 2-3 record. Now, they have since relocated to Orlando and will field a brand new identity. The Roughnecks were 5-0 at the time and seemingly on their way to a championship. Instead, we will never know what is possible after the pandemic forced everything to shut down.

Here are the Guardians-Roughnecks XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFL Odds: Guardians-Roughnecks Odds

Orlando Guardians: +3.5 (-110)

Houston Roughnecks: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 35.5 (-110)

Under: 35.5 (-110)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Roughnecks

TV: ABC

Stream: XFL

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

*Watch XFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Here is what you should know about the Guardians. First, there are a few ex-NFL players on the team that you might know. Paxton Lynch is a former quarterback for the Denver Broncos and now gets a new lease on life in the XFL. Likewise, Cody Latimer also played for the Broncos and will catch passes from Lynch. The Guardians also have Eli Rogers, who should figure into the mix. Otherwise, their running game will consist of journeymen Deondre Francois and Quinten Dormady.

The defense does not have many familiar names. However, Stansly Maponga is a defensive end that previously played for the Atlanta Falcons. Expect him to impact the game and lead the defense that has many holes and question marks. But the number one thing everyone wants to know about the Guardians is how well they adjust to the new location. Obviously, they will not get to play a home game for at least another week. But this will still be a big test for them to start the season on the road in a hostile environment.

The Guardians will cover the spread if their former NFL players can lead the charge and produce instantly. Moreover, they must move the chains and keep the drives going.

Why The Roughnecks Could Cover The Spread

Some might scoff, but the Roughnecks got the rough end of the deal. Unfortunately, their season ended thanks to a pandemic when they were 5-0. The world will never know if they would have won.

The most recognizable face on the Roughnecks is the coach. Wade Phillips makes his debut as head coach of the Roughnecks. You may remember him from such NFL head coaching ventures like the Denver Broncos, the Dallas Cowboys, and Buffalo Bills. Also, he served as defensive coordinator for the Broncos when they defeated the Carolina Panthers in their most recent Super Bowl victory. Phillips has been around the block and is probably the most experienced coach in the XFL.

Phillips does not have many recognizable names on his roster. Instead, it will be guys like Cole McDonald, a former seventh-round pick from the Tennessee Titans, and Tim Ward, a former wide receiver for the New York Jets.

The Roughnecks could cover the spread if they implement a running game and keep the ball moving. Likewise, they must prevent Rogers and Latimer from doing any damage.

Final Guardians-Roughnecks Prediction & Pick

The pick here ie made based on the coaches. Ultimately, Phillips is a legendary coach and will help cover up his team’s flaws and lead them to victory.

Final Guardians-Roughnecks Prediction & Pick: Houston Roughnecks: -3.5 (-110)