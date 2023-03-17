The Orlando Guardians will travel to take on the Vegas Vipers in a Saturday night XFL matchup at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Nevada. With that being said, let’s take a look at the XFL odds series with a Guardians-Vipers prediction and final pick.

Orlando has failed to win a game this season, going 0-4 so far. This is the team’s third road game of the season. Orlando has not scored more than 16 points this season.

Vegas has also begun their season defeated, going 0-4 in their four contests. Even with a decent offense, Vegas has struggled to keep any game close.

Here are the Guardians-Vipers XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Guardians-Vipers Odds

Orlando Guardians: +7.5 (-110)

Las Vegas Vipers: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Vipers

TV: FX

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Paxton Lynch has taken over the quarterbacking duties, throwing for four touchdowns against one interception. The former first-rounder has thrown for 690 yards, which ranks fourth in the league. Jah-Maine Martin is the team’s leading rusher at 116 rushing yards but has not scored a touchdown. Lynch has rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown/ Cody Latimer, who spent six seasons in the NFL, is the team’s leading receiver with 212 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Charleston Rambo has totaled 144 receiving yards, scoring a touchdown. The offense has been sputtering, and the issues could likely be tied back to the Quinten Dormady saga. For those unfamiliar with that situation, get caught up on the reality show-like drama. Orlando has struggled mightily, scoring just 49 points this season.

Why The Vipers Could Cover The Spread

Both Luis Perez and Brett Hundley have played in three games this season, with Perez serving as the starter. Perez leads the team with 533 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. Hundley has thrown for 376 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Rod Smith leads the team with 104 rushing yards, but has not scored a touchdown this season. Hundley is second with 90 rushing yards, scoring a touchdown. DeAndre Torrey has also scored a touchdown on the ground. Jeff Badet, who has bounced around a few NFL teams, ranks third in the league with 261 receiving yards and three touchdown catches. Cinque Sweeting is also tied for the team lead with three touchdown catches, ranking second with 157 receiving yards. Vegas has scored 70 points this season, but has not been able to stop anyone.

Final Guardians-Vipers Prediction & Pick

This is a matchup of bad defenses, so expect the total to go over. Vegas is better talent-wise, so they should be able to cover the spread.

Final Guardians-Vipers Prediction & Pick: Vegas -7.5 (-110), over 41.5 (-110)