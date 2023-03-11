The Arlington Renegades will travel to take on the St. Louis Battlehawks in a Sunday afternoon XFL matchup at The Dome at America’s Center in Missouri. With that being said, let’s take a look at the XFL odds series with a Renegades-Battlehawks prediction and pick.

Arlington has been solid this season, going 2-1, losing their only game on the road. The Renegades defeated Orlando in a 10-9 slugfest last time out.

St. Louis has also gone 2-1 this season, playing their first three games on the road. The Battlehawks began their season on a two-game winning streak before losing to DC last weekend.

Here are the Renegades-Battlehawks XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

XFL Odds: Renegades-Battlehawks Odds

Arlington Renegades: +4.5 (-110)

St. Louis Battlehawks: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 36.5 (-110)

Under: 36.5 (-110)

How To Watch Renegades vs. Battlehawks

TV: FX

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

Why The Renegades Could Cover The Spread

Drew Plitt has been solid for the Renegades, throwing for 292 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Plitt, a former Ball State standout, spent time in training camp with Cincinnati. Kyle Slotter started the last game, throwing for 124 yards and a touchdown. De’Veon Smith leads the team with 107 rushing yards, but has not scored a touchdown. Brandon Arconado had a breakout season at Washington State in 2019, and will be the number two receiver for the Renegades. Sal Cannella, who spent some time with the Packers in training camp, will be the starting tight end. Cannella ranks seventh in the league with 141 receiving yards, but has not scored a touchdown.

Why The Battlehawks Could Cover The Spread

AJ McCarron has resurfaced as the starting quarterback for St. Louis. We last saw McCarron as a backup to Matt Ryan ahead of the 2021 season before suffering a torn ACL in the preseason. McCarron has played in 17 NFL games, tossing six touchdowns and three interceptions. McCarron has thrown for 636 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Brian Hill will handle the duties of starting running back, joining the XFL after scoring four touchdowns in a brief NFL career. Hill had his best season in 2020, proving to be a threat both on the ground and through the air. Hill leads the team with 87 rushing yards, but has yet to find the endzone. Hakeem Butler leads the team with 198 receiving yards and is tied for the league lead with three touchdown catches.

Final Renegades-Battlehawks Prediction & Pick

St. Louis can put up a ton of points, so the advantage belongs to their powerful offense.

Final Renegades-Battlehawks Prediction & Pick: St. Louis -4.5 (-110), over 36.5 (-110)