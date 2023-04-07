Two teams in the XFL South division clash as the Houston Roughnecks visit the San Antonio Brahmas. It is time to continue our XFL odds series with a Roughnecks-Brahmas prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Roughnecks currently lead the XFL South, but after starting 4-0, they have lost three straight games. Brandon Silvers missed their last game, a loss to the Battlehawks, but could be back for this one. He is currently third in the XFL in passing and should bring a boost back to this offense. The Brahmas are third in the XFL South, and two games back of Houston, but just one back of the Renegades for the other playoff spot. San Antonio beat the Roughnecks in week six but is coming off a loss to the Vipers last week.

Here are the Roughnecks-Brahmas XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Roughnecks-Brahmas Odds

Houston Roughnecks: -5.5 (-115)

San Antonio Brahmas: +5.5 (-105)

Over: 40.5 (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

How To Watch Roughnecks vs. Brahmas

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

Why The Roughnecks Could Cover The Spread

Houston has lost three games in a row going into this matchup, and much of that has been their defense. A defense that only gave up 13.75 points per game in the first four games of the year has been giving up over 27 points per game in the last three. Seattle QB Ben DiNucci scored twice on them, and Darius Bradwell added another as Houston gave up 21 to Seattle. The only thing that kept that from being more was some errant throws by DiNucci down the stretch. Then DC put up 37 against them, aided by an interception returned for a touchdown in that game. Finally, AJ McCarron lit up this defense for three touchdowns and 222 passing yards just last week.

The pressure from the defensive line has changed as well. After leading the league in sacks in the first four games of the year, they are now averaging under two sacks per game in the last three. If they allow the Brahmas quarterback (whoever that may be this week) to continue to get time in the pocket, there is a chance that Houston will give up a lot of yards through the air again. This is a good chance to get right though, as San Antonio is the second-worst offense in the league.

The big question on the offense will be who starts at quarterback. Brandon Silvers was benched in the loss to the Defenders, and Cole McDonald came in. McDonald’s was not special last week. He went 15/32 for 106 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. It seems logical for the Roughnecks to go back to Silvers. Silvers was good to start the year. In the first four games of the year, he was averaging 240.5 yards per game, had ten touchdowns, and just three interceptions. If he can get back to that form, the Roughnecks can get back to winning.

Why The Brahmas Could Cover The Spread

The Brahmas lost this game in week three. They were stifled on offense, with Jack Coan going 8/20 for 64 yards with a touchdown and interception. The team also only gained 98 yards on the ground and struggled to move the ball all day long. This is not the same Roughnecks squad though. In that game, Coan was under consistent pressure and was forced into making difficult passes. The pass rush for the Roughnecks has declined heavily, and the Brahmas may have more time to throw the ball.

Offensive woes are nothing new for San Antonio though. They have not scored over 14 points since week two and struggled to move the ball through the air. Jack Coan was sat in favor of Kurt Benkert, who San Antonio traded for. That was working well, as Benjert had led the Brahmas and had thrown for 179 yards and a touchdown in his game against the Vipers. He was starting to lead San Antonio on another drive, but then he was hit hard on an incomplete pass. That hit broke some ribs, and Benkert is now out. Jawon Pass took over in the game but was inaccurate. That may leave the Brahmas to start the newly signed Paxton Lynch as Jack Coan is still nursing an ankle injury. Regardless of who is in at quarterback, there is going to be concern about who is under center.

Final Roughnecks-Brahmas Prediction & Pick

Both teams come in with some major deficiencies. There is a concern at quarterback for both teams, and that should lead to a lower-scoring game. Houston needs to get back to playing the level of defense they did to start the season. They will move back in that direction in this game, but they will still struggle to get pressure on the quarterback. Jack Coan is probably the best option for the Brahmas, but if he cannot go, San Antonio will have to run the ball a lot. Low-scoring games favor the underdog, and they will cover in this one.

Final Roughnecks-Brahmas Prediction & Pick: Bramhas +5.5 (-105) and under 40.5 (-110)