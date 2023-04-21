The two top teams in the XFL South face off as the Houston Roughnecks visit the Arlington Renegades. We continue our XFL odds series with a Roughnecks-Renegades prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

It is an interesting situation in this game. If the Roughnecks beat the Renegades and the Bramhas win their game, then there is a tiebreaker situation that has not been decided yet. The Bramhas play the day before, so they will know at kick-off if that scenario is in play. If the Brahmas lose, the Renegades are in the playoffs regardless. If the Brahmas win, the Renegades get in with a win. Regardless, this is a tough game to bet, and it may be most wise to wait until after the Brahmas game. The risk there is lines may move, and if there is a line you like, you may want to take it now.

Here are the Roughnecks-Renegades XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Roughnecks-Renegades Odds

Houston Roughnecks: +1 (-110)

Arlington Renegades: -1 (-110)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How To Watch Roughnecks vs. Renegades

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

Why The Roughnecks Could Cover The Spread

At one point, the Roughnecks were 4-0, then they lost three games in a row, and much of that has been their defense. A defense that only gave up 13.75 points per game in the first four games of the year has been giving up over 27 points per game in the next three. The defense finally showed back up, allowing just 15 points to the Brahmas. Then, they were slightly off again. The Roughnecks allowed Jalan McClendon to complete 27 of 37 passes, throwing for 249 yards and two touchdowns. McClendon ran for another 41 yards, while John Lovett ran for 46 and a touchdown.

The defense allowed the Vipers to take a big early lead, but then, the defense made a play. They sacked McClendon and forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. They were not done scoring either. In the third quarter, they caused another fumble and scored another touchdown. While the defense did give up yardage and scores, they made sure to get them back, scoring twice on the day.

For the Roughnecks to win Sunday and in the playoffs, they need to figure out the quarterback situation. Brandon Silvers was benched in the loss to the Defenders, and Cole McDonald came in. McDonald went 15/32 for 106 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Silvers was good to start the year. In the first four games of the year, he was averaging 240.5 yards per game, had ten touchdowns, and just three interceptions. It seemed like the right choice at the time to go back to Silvers, but that almost cost them. Silvers went 17/36 for 146 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. The bad play continued against the Vipers. Silvers went 16/27 for just 105 yards and two interceptions. The ground game bailed him out, with Max Borghi rushing for 74 yards and a touchdown, and Brycen Alleyne running for 42 yards and a score.

Why The Renegades Could Cover The Spread

While the game may mean nothing for the Roughnecks, there is the firm possibility that it means everything to the Renegades. Conversely, it may mean nothing to them as well. The Renegades fell by two points to the Defenders last week. Luis Perez was still solid in the game. He threw for 335 yards with a touchdown, but he had an interception that was returned for a touchdown by DJ Swearinger. Still, this is a good sign for the Renegades. Perez was brought in with the injury to Drew Plitt. He struggled some in his first start of the year with the Renegades but improved in the next one. If he continues this track, the Renegades may have some traction in the playoffs.

The reason the Renegades have won this year has been their defense. Donald Payne is third in the XFL in tackles and linebacker Willie Taylor is tied for fourth in the XFL in tackles for a loss. The Renegades are also first in the XFL in interceptions with 12 on the season. They have brought two back to the house for touchdowns as well, while also scoring on a fumble recovery this year. The Renegades need to get more pressure on the quarterback though. They only have 18 sacks so far on the season, and are the third-worst team in the XFL in that department.

Final Roughnecks-Renegades Prediction & Pick

The game may come down to what the Renegades decide to do as far as rest. If the Brahmas win, they will play full bore, and they have the players to pull out a victory. If the Brahmas lose, it may be wise to rest guys and get them ready for the rematch. For the Roughnecks, with the division locked up, and this game means very little to them, they may work on things that need improvement. Do not be surprised to see the Roughnecks try some different options at quarterback and try to figure out something there. If that is the case, the Renegades should win.

Final Roughnecks-Renegades Prediction & Pick: Renegades -1 (-110)