Week 9 of the XFL season continues as the Seattle Sea Dragons battle it out with the St. Louis Battlehawks in what should be a hostile environment. Join us for our XFL odds series where our Sea Dragons-Battlehawks prediction and pick will be revealed.

Entering play with a 5-3 record, Seattle is fresh off of a devastating one-point loss to the DC Defenders after having winning five consecutive games overall. Still, Seattle is one of the hottest teams in the league and are certainly clicking at the most opportunistic of times.

Without a doubt, the Battlehawks boast the most feared and intimidating home-field advantage in the league, as the city of St. Louis hasn’t had a football team to cheer for ever since the Rams moved to Los Angeles back in 2016. Ever since, the city has been starved for football and they have definitely been showing out for their Battlehawks. At the moment, the Battlehawks are 6-2 overall and remain one of the teams to beat in the XFL.

Here are the Sea Dragons-Battlehawks XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Seattle Sea Dragons: +2 (+100)

St, Louis Battlehawks: -2 (-120)

Over: 46.5 (-115)

Under: 46.5 (-105)

How To Watch Sea Dragons vs. Battlehawks

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3:00 ET/12:00 PT

Why The Sea Dragons Could Cover The Spread

It all comes down to this! Trailing St. Louis by a game in the standings, this Week 9 matchup with the Battlehawks is a must-win for Seattle as a loss on Sunday would officially eliminate the Sea Dragons for postseason play. Despite coming out of the gates rather sluggishly by going down in defeat in their first two games of the season, Seattle has since dug deep and have transformed themselves into one of the more complete teams in the league.

Outside of their most recent loss last week, the Sea Dragons have done a superb job in remaining balanced on both sides of the football including not shooting themselves in the foot by constantly turning the ball over. Of course, this epic Sunday afternoon matchup will feature one of the top quarterbacks in the league in a Sea Dragons uniform as Seattle field general Ben DiNucci leads the XFL with 2,072 passing yards on the season. Alas, the former Dallas Cowboy has ran the Seattle run-and-shoot offense to near perfection as the Sea Dragons aren’t afraid to throw over the top on opposing secondaries.

While riding on the cannon of an arm that DiNucci was born with may be Seattle’s best chances to cover the spread, be on the lookout for newly signee in running back Phillip Lindsay to make a big impact in the Sea Dragons rushing attack as well. The former Denver Broncos Pro-Bowler only carried the football eight times for 23 yards a week ago, so making sure that Lindsay gets going earlier will be vital.

Why The Battlehawks Could Cover The Spread

Indeed, the crowd will be defending for this critical matchup with a playoff berth on the line, but there is no doubt that the Battlehawks can afford to take the Sea Dragons for granted. A week ago, it was St. Louis that embarked on their third fourth quarter comeback of the season in result taking home an intensely battled overtime win over the Vegas Vipers. Not only was it the first overtime game in XFL history, but the overall resilience that was showed by St. Louis is why you can never count this team out no matter what the score may be.

Most importantly, the Battlehawks will welcome back QB A.J. McCarron from the injury list as he is finally 100% healthy for a championship run. On tape, the former Alabama standout can be trusted to protect the football while also often throwing his receivers open for big plays down the football field. At the moment, it is McCarron that leads the league with 17 touchdown passes, so there is no question that McCarron could lead St. Louis to a covering of the spread simply in large part to his accurate arm. If the defense can string together some stops, then the Battlehawks should end up being in good shape considering how high octane this offense can be when it is operating at full power.

Final Sea Dragons-Battlehawks Prediction & Pick

With Seattle’s season hanging in the balance, side with the Sea Dragons to play desperate enough football by overcoming a raucous crowd to extend their playoff chances heading into the final week of the XFL campaign.

Final Sea Dragons-Battlehawks Prediction & Pick: Sea Dragons +2 (+100)