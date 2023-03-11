The Vegas Vipers and DC Defenders will square off in a Sunday night primetime XFL matchup in the nation’s capital. With that being said, let’s take a look at the XFL odds series with a Vipers-Defenders prediction and pick.

Vegas enters this one with a disappointing 0-3 record. The three losses have been by a combined 18 points. As usually happens with these secondary leagues, plenty of forgotten names pop up on this roster as well.

DC has opened their season at 3-0, the lone undefeated team in the XFL North Division. DC handled Vegas the last time these two teams played, winning the contest 18-6.

Here are the Vipers-Defenders XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

XFL Odds: Vipers-Defenders Odds

Las Vegas Vipers: +6 (-110)

Washington DC Defenders: -6 (-110)

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

How To Watch Vipers vs. Defenders

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The Vipers Could Cover The Spread

Luis Perez has tossed three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. Now, Brett Hundley leads the team with 326 passing yards, throwing for two touchdowns without an interception. Hudley also leads the team with 90 rushing yards and a touchdown. Jeff Badet leads the team with 181 receiving yards and is tied for the league lead with three touchdown catches. Cinque Sweeting has also hauled in a touchdown, ranking second on the team with 92 receiving yards. Vegas has totaled 52 points this season, doubling their total with a 26 point explosion in last weekend’s game.

Why The Defenders Could Cover The Spread

Jordan Ta’amu will lead the Defenders’ offense after a strong two seasons with Ole Miss. Ta’amu has since spent time with NFL teams in the offseason, spending time with seven different NFL teams since 2019. In the 2022 season, Ta’amu led the USFL in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. Ta’amu has thrown for 391 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Abram Smith, who holds the single-season rushing record for Baylor, will handle the running back duties. Smith spent some time in training camp with the New Orleans Saints last season. Smith has rushed for 156 yards, second in the league, and a touchdown. Lucky Jackson leads the team with 131 receiving yards, but has failed to score a touchdown. Chris Blair has caught a touchdown, totaling 101 receiving yards.

Final Vipers-Defenders Prediction & Pick

Two lethal offense will push the total over and the advantage will go to the DC offense.

Final Vipers-Defenders Prediction & Pick: DC -6 (-110), over 41.5 (-110)