The final week of the XFL regular season is here as the Vegas Vipers look to end their first year on a positive note by spoiling the Seattle Sea Dragons’ postseason chances. Join us for our XFL odds series where our Vipers-Sea Dragons prediction and pick will be unveiled for all to see.

Entering Week 10 with a harsh 2-7 record on the campaign, the Vipers are simply playing for pride at this point of the season with the hopes that a convincing victory can bring them some much-needed momentum heading into next season. After falling to the Houston Roughnecks in Week 9 by a score of 28-21, can Vegas get one more game into the win column?

As for the Sea Dragons, their playoff hopes are still firmly alive as they enter this contest with a 6-3 record and in need of a win to keep their postseason dreams alive. With a win and a St. Louis Battlehawks loss, then that dreams will certainly become a reality in their first full season of the XFL. With a monumental victory over St. Louis a week ago, can Seattle do enough to avoid a massive letdown at home?

Here are the Vipers-Sea Dragons XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

XFL Odds: Vipers-Sea Dragons Odds

Vegas Vipers: +8.5 (-110)

Seattle Sea Dragons: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-105)

Under: 47.5 (-115)

How To Watch Vipers vs. Sea Dragons

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

Why The Vipers Could Cover The Spread

Although it hasn’t been an ideal debut campaign by any means for the Vipers, it would be foolish to think that Vegas isn’t capable of at least covering the spread an maybe even pulling off a massive upset in the final week of the season.

For starters, Vegas played Seattle extremely tough in their first matchup of the season with one another during Week 3 of the season, as it was the Sea Dragons that barely squeaked by the Vipers in a classic 30-26 ballgame. Not only was it the Vipers that kept that one close, but they also took Seattle out of their element by stuffing the run and forcing the Sea Dragons to some third-and-longs. Simply put, Vegas doesn’t have one of the more stout defenses in the league this season, but be on the lookout for this unit to give it everything that they got in their final game.

Not to mention, it is vital to know that 26 of the 36 XFL games that have been played up to this point have been decided by t least one possession. Obviously, this bodes well for Vegas’ chances of covering the spread.

Alas, if the Vipers are going to take care of business on Sunday, then the connection between quarterback Jalan McClendon and wideout Jeff Badet will have to be clicking on all cylinders. On paper, Badet has been one of the lone bright spots on the Vipers this season with 34 receptions, 449 yards, and five touchdowns.

Why The Sea Dragons Could Cover The Spread

It all comes down to this for the Sea Dragons! At first glance, Seattle may appear to have quite the favorable matchup on Sunday, but there is no question that the Sea Dragons can afford to overlook a hungry Vipers team that is starved for a victory.

While all of Seattle’s focus will be to do whatever it takes to find a way to get in the win column on Sunday, covering the spread in additional fashion would also be the icing on the cake. Of course, Seattle’s success will be dictated on whether or not QB Ben DiNucci is feeling himself from the opening snap. Through nine games played as the Sea Dragon’s starting quarterback, it is DiNucci that leads all of the XFL in passing yards. In addition, he also has connected with his fellow receivers for 17 touchdown strikes through the air and also rarely turning the football over. Simply put, the former Dallas Cowboys QB can’t take the Vipers for granted and must properly go through his reads to create big plays for Seattle’s offense.

Another name that bettors should be on the lookout for happens to be league-leading wideout Jahcour Pearson. One glimpse at the game film and the realization hits that there are few defensive backs in this league that have the skill set to slow down Pearson on a consistent basis. As it stands, Pearson leads the XFL with 57 catches and 628 receiving yards. If Vegas gives even a sliver of breathing room f0r DiNucci and Pearson’s dynamic connection, then Seattle could be dancing the night away in the end zone all game long.

Final Vipers-Sea Dragons Prediction & Pick

With so much on the line for the Sea Dragons in this one, it will end up being Seattle that storms out of the gate with intensity and an increased focus en route to a possible playoff-clinching scenario.

