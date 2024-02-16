XL STUDIO is a new agency dedicated to helping brands, like sports apparel JD Sports, connect with gaming audiences.

XL STUDIO, a creative agency specializing in campaigns, events, and activations, officially launched with a team boasting decades of experience between them.

XL STUDIO Launches With Industry Veterans

Led by veterans Mark Carter (former Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer of GIANTX) and Jason Spiller (founder of Arcanist), XL STUDIO promises to forge genuine connections between brands and gamers through innovative and engaging initiatives. Reagan May, formerly a social media strategist for top gaming influencers, joins as Creative Lead, while Jeffrey Marriott (experienced with Bungie, Humble Games, and Epic Games) and Craig Nimmo, an expert on events, take the reins as Influencer Lead and Operations Lead, respectively.

“With the foundations built by an incredibly talented and creative team, we’ve built XL STUDIO with the ambition of delivering versatile and engaging campaigns that put our clients’ projects in the spotlight,” said XL STUDIO Studio Director Jason Spiller. “From social media experts to influencer managers, who have worked across the industry and with some of the biggest names imaginable, we’re excited to build and execute gaming and digital culture strategies and campaigns for brands around the globe.”

“The esports and gaming industry has grown exponentially in recent years, and with this growth, it is becoming increasingly challenging for Brands to gain impactful visibility and ROI. With XL STUDIO, we’re proud to bring years of invaluable knowledge to the table to help curate and execute gaming-focused strategies and campaigns for global brands,” added Managing Director Mark Carter.

XL Studio describes itself as an agency that builds “engaging campaigns, events, activations, and exposure to help brands connect with gaming audiences.”

The agency hasn’t wasted time showcasing its capabilities and commitment to its mantra of connecting brands with gaming audiences. Already under their belt is “Beyond the Basement,” an immersive experience for sports fashion brand JD Sports at Gamescom, which attracted over 35,000 attendees throughout the event. They also collaborated with rhythm game developer Drastic Games, who created Soundfall, and mobile network operator EE on the Valorant Women’s Cup tournament at the Insomnia Gaming Festival last year.

XL Studio is backed by the JRJ Group. The latter entity previously acquired a majority stake in Excel Esports.