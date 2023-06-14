The popular To All the Boys Netflix spinoff, XO, Kitty, has received a huge Season 2 update.

It's being reported that Netflix has renewed XO, Kitty for a second season. The news comes less than a month after the first season premiered on the streaming service.

This shouldn't be surprising, however, given that since its premiere, XO, Kitty has been a mainstay in Netflix's Top 10 in terms of hours viewed. Upon premiering, it logged 72,080,000 hours viewed in its first week — only trailing Queen Charlotte — and has remained in the Top 10 in the weeks since.

Anna Cathcart leads the series as the titular character. She moves to South Korea in hopes of reconnecting with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae (Choi Min-young). She then realizes that a relationship is more than what meets the eye. Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, and Peter Thurnwalk also star in the series.

Jenny Han, who wrote and created the To All the Boys franchise by first writing the books, created XO, Kitty. Han co-wrote the series' pilot with Siobhan Vivian and will serve as co-showrunner with Sascha Rothchild during the second season.

Granted, for as exciting as this news is, the development of an XO, Kitty Season 2 may take a while. Given the current circumstances with the WGA writers' strike, it could be a while before writing on the second season begins. Nevertheless, fans of the series should be thrilled that XO, Kitty not only got a renewal, but one so soon after the first season premiered.