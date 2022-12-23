By Zen Angeles · 3 min read

Popular Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is considering to once again compete in the 2023 Overwatch World Cup, but he will only come out of retirement on one specific condition. Before being one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, xQc used to be a professional Overwatch player dominating the Overwatch circuit, which is why he is followed by a lot of fans around the world. xQc is now open to pro play in 2023 as long as he meets a special condition he placed on himself.

xQc was known for his signature Winston Tank, which helped him rise up to ranks, earning a place in the roster of Team Canada for Overwatch World Cup 2017. His remarkable play helped Team Canada get to the finals but in the end, they were defeated by an all-star team of South Korea. Although they didn’t win the finals of Overwatch World Cup, he got the Most Valuable Player award for the entire event for his stellar performance overall. After this event, xQc got a lot of deals across various teams in the Overwatch League, which made his debut happen. Although his debut in the Overwatch League didn’t go the way a lot of fans thought it would be, with his multiple suspensions, they still followed him because of his content as well as his gameplay.

xQc was always pushed by fans to once again run it back and join Overwatch World Cup. This year is not different as the announcement of the Overwatch World Cup was released, xQc got tagged by a lot of his fans telling him to come out of retirement.

In a recent stream, xQc saw a post on reddit saying that “It’s time to come out of retirement @xQc” where he responded to possibly joining the 2023 Overwatch World Cup on one condition. Fans were already bickering him to once again compete in the renowned event after they announced it last December 17, 2022. xQc stated that he will be willing to go back only if he earns the spot on the roster, and not by anything else, especially with his influence. “I’m going to think if I want to do it or not, and if I do, I’ll put the time in. If I get good enough, I’ll go to the tryouts, and if I’m good enough I’ll get chosen, otherwise, I’m not doing it,” he replied to the post. “I’m not going to take the spot of someone who’s better. I’ve never done that before, it never happened that I’ve taken the spot of someone who is better. And I’m not going to start this year. If I don’t think I’m good enough in time, I’m not doing it.” xQc believes that if he really earns the spot by playing on a peak level, then he will gladly accept the spot on the roster. Otherwise, he will just cheer for his former team, Team Canada.

xQc has been putting time and grinding on Overwatch so there might be an actual chance for him to come out of his retirement in pro play. We’ll just have to see if he can keep up with the professionals now, with all the time he’s put into streaming other games. As long as xQc is open to pro play in 2023 once again for Overwatch World Cup, then there is something fans will be excited about in following him.

