One of the three men that have been sentenced to life in prison following the murder of XXXtentacion is seeking a new trial. Trayvon Newsome claimed that the court committed several mistakes during his trial alongside codefendants Michael Boatwright and Dedrick Williams per AllHipHop.

Newsome claimed that the evidence did not support the verdict. Additionally, he suggested that the conviction was unlawful. The 24-year-old also came for the judge claiming that he acted erroneously by overruling defense objections and sustaining state objections.

He also claimed, “the court provided unsatisfactory curative directions to lessen the impact of improper prejudicial evidence given to the jury.” His defense team said that the court’s decision to deny the motion to separate defendants also made it harder for him to receive a fair trial.

Previously Williams’ defense tried to rope Drake into the trial by suggesting that the Certified Lover Boy put a hit out on X due to some past beef. Williams and his defense team cited lyrics from some of Drizzy’s songs such as “On BS” and “I’m Upset.” They alleged that the beef between the Toronto rapper and X started when the Florida rapper claimed that the 6God stole his flow on his 2017 track “KMT.” Despite the defendant’s legal team’s efforts, the court still found all three suspects guilty of the crime and sentenced them to life in prison.

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was fatally shot outside a Florida motorcycle dealership in June 2018.