Bellator San Diego: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Alexander Shabliy continues on the main card with a fight in the lightweight division between Yancy Medeiros and Jora Ayvazyan. Medeiros would be coming off a win in his last fight but after a failed drug test the fight was overturned meanwhile, Ayvazyan has won each of his last five fights coming into his Bellator debut. With that said, check out our Bellator San Diego odds series for our Medeiros-Ayvazyan prediction and pick.

Yancy Medeiros (12-8) is now just 1-4 over his last six fights after his last win was overturned to a No Contest after a failed drug test. Medeiros is now just 1-0-1 in his two fights with Bellator. He will be looking to finally get his second win in his Bellator career when he takes on promotional newcomer Jora Ayvazyan this Saturday night in San Diego.

Jora Ayvazyan (14-1) will be making his Bellator debut on the heels of five straight wins, however, this will be his first fight since December 2022. After back-to-back fights falling through at 145 lbs, Ayvazyan is finally back when he takes a fight in his natural weight class of 155 lbs to take on UFC and Bellator veteran Yancy Medeiros to keep his winning streak going this Saturday night.

Here are the Bellator San Diego Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Bellator San Diego Odds: Yancy Medeiros-Jora Ayvazyan Odds

Yancy Medeiros: +310

Jora Ayvazyan: -395

Over 2.5 rounds: N/A

Under 2.5 rounds: N/A

Why Yancy Medeiros Will Win

As Bellator San Diego approaches, the lightweight bout between Yancy Medeiros and Jora Ayvazyan is generating significant buzz. While Ayvazyan boasts an impressive 14-1 record, there are compelling reasons to believe that Yancy Medeiros will secure the victory this Saturday night.

Medeiros, a seasoned veteran with a record of 12-8, brings a wealth of experience from his time in both the UFC and Bellator. His diverse skill set and adaptability in the cage are key assets. Known for his striking ability, Medeiros has a knack for engaging in high-paced, exciting fights, often overwhelming opponents with his relentless pressure and volume.

One of Medeiros’ significant advantages is his experience against top-tier competition. Having faced some of the best fighters in the world, Medeiros has developed a resilience and fight IQ that are difficult to match. This experience will be crucial in navigating Ayvazyan’s aggressive style and finding opportunities to counter.

Additionally, Medeiros’ grappling skills should not be underestimated. With a background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, he is capable of defending against Ayvazyan’s takedown attempts and potentially turning the tables with submissions or ground-and-pound if the fight goes to the mat.

While Ayvazyan is a formidable opponent with a strong record, Medeiros’ blend of experience, striking prowess, and grappling ability makes him a tough challenge. Expect Yancy Medeiros to utilize his veteran savvy and diverse skill set to secure a win at Bellator San Diego.

Why Jora Ayvazyan Will Win

As Bellator San Diego approaches this Saturday night, the lightweight clash between Jora Ayvazyan and Yancy Medeiros is shaping up to be a potential show-stealer. While Medeiros brings veteran experience to the cage, there are compelling reasons to believe that the rising star Jora Ayvazyan will emerge victorious.

Ayvazyan, with an impressive 14-1 record, has been on a tear in the lightweight division. At just 29 years old, he brings youth and explosive power to this matchup against the 36-year-old Medeiros. This age advantage could prove crucial in a sport where speed and reflexes play significant roles.

Standing at 5’6″, Ayvazyan may be shorter than Medeiros, but his compact frame and power-punching ability make him a dangerous opponent in close quarters. His recent performances have showcased his ability to finish fights, with several TKO victories on his record.

Ayvazyan’s grappling skills should not be underestimated either. With a submission victory in his arsenal, he’s shown he can threaten on the ground as well as on the feet. This well-rounded skill set could pose problems for Medeiros, who has been susceptible to both knockouts and submissions in the past.

Moreover, Ayvazyan’s momentum coming into this fight is undeniable. He’s riding a 5-fight win streak, with his only loss coming early in his career. This winning mentality and the confidence it brings could be a key factor in the outcome of Saturday’s bout.

While Medeiros is undoubtedly a tough veteran, Ayvazyan’s combination of youth, power, and recent success makes him a formidable challenge. Expect Jora Ayvazyan to leverage these advantages and potentially secure a statement victory at Bellator San Diego.

Final Yancy Medeiros-Jora Ayvazyan Prediction & Pick

The upcoming lightweight bout between Jora Ayvazyan and Yancy Medeiros at Bellator San Diego is set to be an intriguing contest. Ayvazyan, with an impressive 14-1 record, enters the fight with momentum and a strong track record of finishing opponents. His striking power and grappling skills make him a versatile threat. Medeiros, a seasoned veteran with a 12-8 record, brings experience and resilience to the cage. However, Ayvazyan’s youth and recent success could give him the edge. Expect Ayvazyan to utilize his dynamic skill set to challenge Medeiros and secure the knockout victory, securing his first win inside the Bellator cage

Final Yancy Medeiros-Jora Ayvazyan Prediction & Pick: Jora Ayvazyan (-395), Under 2.5 Rounds