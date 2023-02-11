The New York Yankees will enter the 2023 MLB season with lofty expectations. Their primary goal, as it always has been and always will be in New York, is to win a World Series. This Yankees’ ball club will also produce a number of impressive individual performances. Aaron Judge blasted 62 home runs to steal headlines in 2022. But which players will steal the spotlight in 2023? Without further ado, here are three bold Yankees predictions for the upcoming MLB season.

Anthony Volpe wins AL Rookie of the Year

Yankees’ top prospect Anthony Volpe has a bright future ahead of him. Although, some fans are concerned since Volpe may not even open the 2023 season with the big league ball club. With that being said, Volpe will likely receive a big league call-up at some point during the season. And that call-up may come sooner rather than later.

Oswald Peraza and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are the Yankees’ other shortstop options. New York is expected to implement both of them in an MLB role to begin the 2023 campaign. But the Yankees want to compete and will put the best roster on the field to do so.

As a result, New York will not waste any time with Volpe this season. There’s a chance he breaks camp with the team, but even if he doesn’t it wouldn’t be surprising to see Volpe called up in May.

Harrison Bader makes AL All-Star team

Harrison Bader is regarded as a good baseball player, but not necessarily a star. He’s won a Gold Glove but the offensive numbers have never jumped off the page. For a player that runs extremely well, Bader isn’t much a base stealer either.

Bader is still only 28-years old. He’s in the prime of his career and is preparing for a full season with the Yankees. New York tends to do an impressive job of getting the most out for their hitters, which means Bader may be in line for a steady offensive effort in 2023.

If he displays increased aggression on the base paths while playing Gold Glove caliber defense, keeping him off the AL All-Star team will be a difficult thing to do.

Anthony Rizzo sets career high in home runs

The claim that Anthony Rizzo will set a career high in home runs at 33-years old may not seem realistic. However, there are facts to backup the claim.

Rizzo blasted 32 home runs in 2022, which tied his career high. That production came in 130 games.

MLB is banning the shift in 2023 which will allow powerful left-handed hitters like Rizzo to feel more comfortable pulling the baseball. The MLB world is well-aware that Yankee Stadium is a goldmine for left-handed batters, so Rizzo might be able to knock 35-plus balls out of the park this season.

Hitting in the same lineup as Aaron Judge will obviously help Rizzo’s production as well. He will see more fastballs as pitchers place their focus on retiring Judge.

Final thoughts on the 2023 Yankees

Aaron Judge needs help on offense. He carried the ball club last year without question. However, baseball is a team game. If players like Rizzo, Bader, and Volpe can step up in 2023, the Yankees will be in a tremendous position to win their first World Series since the 2009 campaign.