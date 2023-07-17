The New York Yankees travel across the country to take on the Los Angeles Angels Monday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Yankees-Angels prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Yankees hosted the Angels back in April, but a lot has changed in those months that have passed. Nonetheless, New York was able to take two of three from Los Angeles in the series. The Yankees are currently in last place in the AL East division and have lost six of their last 10 games. They are coming off a series loss against the Colorado Rockies over the weekend. Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo have been doing their best to hold down the lineup without Aaron Judge. However, the Yankees offense is significantly worse without Judge. Gerrit Cole has continued to be one of the best pitchers in the MLB, but he is all the Yankees have right now. No other pitcher on the Yankees with more than five starts has an ERA below 4.30.

The Angels are battling for a playoff spot. They have lost eight of their last 10 games, though. That cold stretch has dropped them to fourth in the AL West division. Los Angeles continues to be without Trout, and they are struggling to win without him. Shohei Ohtani is the best player in baseball and is the easy frontrunner for AL MVP. However, Ohtani does not have much support. Los Angeles is without Trout, Gio Urshela, Logan O'Hoppe, and Brandon Drury. Those are some key offensive pieces that Angels have to find a way to win without. On the mound, Los Angeles has seventh worst ERA and WHIP, and the 11th highest opponent batting average. They have not been able to pitch very well this season.

Luis Severino will start for the Yankees while Griffin Canning takes the ball for Los Angeles.

Here are the Yankees-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Angels Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-184)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+152)

Over: 9 (-106)

Under: 9 (-114)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Angels

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports West

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 9:38 PM ET/6:38 PM PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees have already faced Canning once this season. It was in April, but not much has changed for Canning. In that start, the Yankees did record four hits and two runs, including a home run. However that home run came off the bat of Aaron Judge. The good news is Canning has been struggling lately. In his last two starts, he has allowed nine runs in 8 2/3 innings pitched and four home runs. New York needs to score a lot of runs if they want to win this game and they have the matchup to do it in this one. If Rizzo, Torres and a few other guys can chip in with some hits and runs, the Yankees should be just fine in this game.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Severino has been bad this season, there is no way around it. In nine starts this season, Severino has allowed 11 home runs and opponents are hitting .315 off him. To make matters worse for him, Severino has been even worse on the road. In road games, opponents are batting .360 off him with six home runs and just 19 strikeouts to 11 walks. Severino also has a 12.12 ERA in four starts in night games. No matter how you flip this game, this is a very good chance for the Angels to get back on track.

The Angels actually hit the ball well over the weekend, despite losing the series. They finished the weekend with a .308 batting average and seven home runs in three games against the Houston Astros. If Los Angeles can repeat that performance and keep swinging it well, the Angels will cover this spread. As mentioned, Severino gives up a lot of hits, so as long as the Angels stay locked in at the plate, they should have a lot of confidence in this game.

Final Yankees-Angels Prediction & Pick

I can not ignore how bad Severino has been this year. Yes, the Angels are on a cold stretch of games, but that does not matter. Severino has been very bad and the Yankees can not hit without Judge in the lineup. I expect the Angels to come out swinging and put up a big number off Severino. I will take the Angels to win and cover this spread.

Final Yankees-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels -1.5 (+152), Over 9 (-114)