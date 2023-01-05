By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The New York Yankees brought back a familiar face to aid in their quest for that ever-elusive 28th World Series championship. And that familiar face has made a promise the returning Aaron Judge is sure to love.

Brian Sabean has returned to the Yankees organization, the team has confirmed. He will serve as an executive advisor to the team’s general manager, Brian Cashman.

Sabean spoke to the media via a Zoom call on Tuesday. During that call, he promised he would do everything in his power to help the Yankees reach their goals.

“It’s something of a strange twist of fate over 30 years to rejoin the organization that I started in,” Sabean told the media. “It’s humbling. At my age I really appreciate being wanted and needed. … I will do anything to help the Yankees win another World Series and more so. Our family is thrilled and we’re totally invested.”

The 66-year-old Sabean definitely has the pedigree that will excite Yankees fans. He spent 19 years as the general manager of the San Francisco Giants. Under his leadership, the Giants made four World Series appearances, winning three of them.

He returns to the Yankees nearly 40 years after joining the team as a scout in 1985. Sabean eventually served as director of scouting and vice president of player development and scouting before departing for the Giants.

The Yankees have not won the World Series since 2009. Furthermore, they have not made a World Series appearance since 2009. The team certainly hopes Sabean’s experience and expertise can help them get over the hump in 2023.