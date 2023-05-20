Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The New York Yankees found themselves involved in another sticky situation during their 6-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt, who earned his second win of the season after five solid innings of work, was examined by the umpiring crew before the start of the fifth inning after third base umpire Nestor Ceja found something on the back of his left hand.

After washing his hands, Schmidt was allowed to continue pitching, something that incensed Reds manager David Bell, and ultimately resulted in his ejection.

After the game, Schmidt explained what happened and why he was not removed from the game, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

Schmidt told reporters that the umpires took exception to the black fur on his glove, which, after mixing with sweat and rosin, had left behind a residue on his hand.

Crew chief Brian O’Nora told the media that “it wasn’t sticky and it wasn’t a foreign substance”, which explains why the Yankees pitcher wasn’t ejected.

It’s not the first time New York has had a run-in with an umpiring crew this season.

Fellow Yankees hurler Domingo German has twice been examined by umpires, with his second incident resulting in a 10-game suspension after crew chief James Hoye said that German’s hand was the “stickiest he’s ever felt.”

Add in the recent back-and forth between the Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays about Aaron Judge’s wandering eyes- and there are plenty of people skeptical about New York right now.

But Schmidt indeed appears to have nothing to hide.