Yankees dealt major blow with latest Andrew Benintendi injury update

The injury woes for the New York Yankees have continued to go from bad to worse.

Following the Yankees’ 2-1 road win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, manager Aaron Boone noted that Andrew Benintendi broke the hook of his hamate bone during Friday’s clash with their AL East rival. As a result, the versatile outfielder will need surgery.

Andrew Benintendi broke the hook of his hamate bone and will need surgery, Aaron Boone said. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 4, 2022

Benintendi left the Yankees’ 9-0 road loss to the Rays on Friday due to an apparent wrist injury. He was shown in clear pain after swinging and missing on a sinker pitch from Rays starting pitcher Jefferey Springs during the third inning. Benintendi was subsequently removed from the contest, as rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera was then called on to finish the at-bat and take the All-Star left fielder’s spot in the lineup.

Benintendi was not included in Boone’s lineup for the Yankees’ matchup against the Rays on Saturday, as the call was made to place him on the 10-day injured list. The seventh-year outfielder had an MRI on the day that showed right wrist inflammation. The team then planned to have him undergo a CT scan on Sunday, which ended up revealing that he came away from Friday’s matchup with a fractured hamate.

While Benintendi is now scheduled to miss more than 10 days of action, Boone did note after the Yankees’ road series finale victory over Tampa Bay that the left fielder’s upcoming surgery does not “necessarily” rule him out for the remainder of the year.

Overall, Benintendi has been the Yankees’ regular starter at left field since joining the organization from the Kansas City Royals ahead of last month’s MLB trade deadline; he has logged 31 starts at the position for the current AL East leaders. Boone is set to have multiple options on just who will be the team’s go-to left fielder for the time being, from Aaron Hicks to possibly even Estevan Florial, who was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

For now, the Yankees are set to open up a four-game home series against the Minnesota Twins beginning on Monday. They will then turn their attention back to the Rays, as they will meet for a three-game home series that will kick off later this week.