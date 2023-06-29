New York Yankees starter Domingo German was pitching with a heavy heart when he threw a perfect game on Wednesday night against the Oakland Athletics. German's uncle had passed away just two days before the Yankees hurler fired the 24th perfect game in MLB history. After the incredible performance, German dedicated his effort to his uncle in the postgame interview, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

German told Yankees reporter Meredith Marakovits that he cried in the clubhouse a lot on Tuesday after learning of his uncle's death. He told Marakovits that this game “was for him.”

Not only was German in a different kind of zone as a pitcher, but he was motivated to put a strong performance out there in honor of a loved one.

That combination resulted in a perfect game, the fourth in Yankees franchise history. German was shelled for seven and eight earned runs in each of his last two starts against the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But the Yankees hurler had it all working on Wednesday against the Athletics, as his curveball, often his best strikeout pitch, was essentially unhittable to the tune of 12 swings and misses.

Not only was it historic, but German's perfect game came at the perfect time for the Yankees, who were in danger of losing the series to the 21-61 Athletics.

But German wasn't having any of it. The Yankees, who have struggled without captain and 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge, will have to hope that the perfect game serves as a spark.