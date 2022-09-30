40% chance Aaron Judge leaves Yankees, per Michael Kay

New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay said there is a 60 percent chance of Aaron Judge re-signing with the team, per The Michael Kay Show on Twitter.

“I give him a 60% chance of signing with the #Yankees again,” Kay said. “If it gets to ten years I don’t think the Yankees will go there.”

Aaron Judge will be 31-years old next year. Michael Kay doesn’t believe the Yankees will want to pay Judge max money through his age 41 season. But there will be plenty of teams willing to go to 10 years given Judge’s special 2022 performance. The slugger recently clubbed his 61st home run of the season, tying Roger Maris’ American League record for most home runs in a single campaign.

Aaron Judge, in his usual humble fashion, commented on tying Maris after the historic home run.

“It’s an incredible honor, you know, [to be] associated with one of the Yankees greats, you know one of baseball greats, be enshrined with him forever… words can’t describe it,” Judge said.

Yankees fans would hate to see “The Judge” leave in MLB free agency. But as Michael Kay said, there is a chance that the slugger goes elsewhere in the offseason. There is going to be no shortage of rumors and reports through the offseason in reference to Aaron Judge’s future. But Michael Kay has inside access to the Yankees and is a trustworthy source.

For now, Aaron Judge is focused on leading the Yankees to the World Series. But he is well aware of the massive payday awaiting him in free agency.