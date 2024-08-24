The New York Yankees lost embarrassingly to the lowly Colorado Rockies on Saturday, falling 9-2 at home. However, struggling left fielder Alex Verdugo finally has something to smile about, as he laced a solo homer in the fourth inning to break an 0-for-21 slump.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone thinks that Verdugo's long ball can be a turning point for him, via YES Network.

“He's definitely been, when you look through our lineup, one of those guys that's been a little bit unlucky,” Boone said. “Whether he's been going through a struggle, that one ball he squares up and seems to find a glove. Again, last two days, a couple of key at-bats, good at-bats, a walk. Another walk today ahead of the home run, and then a great play by [Ryan] McMahon to rob him of a couple hit, three-on base day. Gotta just keep plugging away at it, and take the small victories you get that hopefully propel him a little bit.”

Boone always sticks up for his players, no matter how poorly they perform. However, he may have a point with Verdugo. The former Boston Red Sock has underperformed compared to his career averages this season. While he's slashing .227/.290/.358 in 2024, he sports a .272/.329/.416 line for his career. It's not unreasonable to think that the veteran can get back to his normal level of production as the stretch run approaches.

However, that will require Verdugo to string together more performances like Saturday, instead of just occasionally.

Boone's positivity didn't stop there, though. The 51-year-old skipper also had kind words for a certain young pitcher.

Aaron Boone has faith in Yankees hurler Will Warren

New York rookie Will Warren has had a rough go of it thus far in the big leagues. The 25-year-old got shelled for six runs (five earned) on seven hits, a walk, and two balks in three innings against the Rockies.

“Similar to when he struggled, you see all the flashes of it. You see the swing-and-miss, you see the arsenal that's capable of getting it,” Boone insisted. “But you know, I felt like at times he was getting ahead and then some non-competitive ones that allow 'em back into the count, and then a mistake that hurts him. That's part of growing and part of his development, and things that I feel like he'll continue to get better at. Just letting guys back into the count a little bit when you did have some leverage and that next level of execution of command and where you want the ball going.”

Boone doesn't think that Warren, who now has a 9.68 ERA after four starts, will lose his confidence, though.

“I like his makeup on the mound. I like his presence out there, he's not afraid, he's got confidence,” Boone continued. “But you know, he's taken his lumps a little bit here, and hopefully things that we all can learn from and help him grow from because he's got the pitches to get it done.”

However, the first step towards improvement is accepting that there's a problem, which Warren has done, via The New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez.

“A bit of a roller-coaster,” Warren said about his first campaign. “I’ve just got to find a way to be consistent. Obviously it comes down to just minimizing [damage]. Just got to be better.”

Now that fellow rookie Luis Gil is on the IL, New York could use quality innings out of Warren as it arranges its pitching staff for the playoffs.