Aaron Boone calls out Orioles pitcher for ‘running away’ from Aaron Judge

As the plate appearances pile up for slugger Aaron Judge, frustration is starting to make an appearance in the New York Yankees dugout. While the slugger doesn’t seem to be upset by the number of free passes that he has received, Yankee manager Aaron Boone is starting to lose his patience.

Boone said he thought Watkins “kind of ran away from” going after Judge in the 7th and was “a little surprised” Watkins didn’t challenge him leading off the inning. — Anthony Rieber (@AnthonyRieber) October 1, 2022

Aaron Boone spoke out after the game, taking his frustration out on the Baltimore Orioles pitching staff following the Yankees 8-0 victory Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees manager seemed surprised that Spenser Watkins, who walked Aaron Judge on five pitches, “kind of ran away from” going after the slugger in the seventh inning.

Judge went 0 for 2 in the loss, walking twice and also getting hit by a pitch in the first inning.

He has 61 home runs this season, tying the American League record set by Roger Maris in 1961. Judge’s teammates, Yankee fans and Roger Maris Jr. are all waiting for the slugger to break the record.

However, patience and time are starting to run out as there are only five games remaining on the New York schedule. The Yankees face the Orioles again on Sunday, and travel to Texas for a four-game series to close the regular season. Aaron Boone will have a chance to put Judge’s name in the lineup in each of those games.

While it seemed inevitable that the home run record would fall a little more than a week ago, that may no longer be the case.

Judge is also gunning for the Triple Crown, as he leads the American League in home runs and RBIs, and his .313 batting average is second in batting to Luis Arraez of the Minnesota Twins.

Judge didn’t break any records, but a Yankees win will certainly suffice.