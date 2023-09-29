Frankie Montas was expected to miss the entire season due to injury. However, he's fought hard through his rehab and the New York Yankees recently announced there's a chance Montas could make his 2023 debut during the final weekend of the season. Despite the Yankees already being out of playoff contention, Montas may still appear in a game. Yankees manager Aaron Boone commented on Montas amid his injury return.

“He didn't have to fight his way to get back by the end [of the season] to pitch, and he's done that,” Boone said of Montas, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “He's done a lot of really good work down in Tampa and has put himself in this position to be healthy and be ready to go.”

Yankees: Frankie Montas injury return

Montas previously suffered an injury before the start of the season. The Yankees expected to have one of the better pitching staffs in baseball, but injuries ultimately derailed the rotation. In addition to Montas, other key pitchers such as Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes have dealt with injury concerns.

Some fans will question why Montas is even pitching in a game this year. After all, as aforementioned, the Yankees are out of the playoff race. Montas clearly worked hard to return and doesn't want to have to wait until 2024 to pitch in an MLB game.

Still, the decision is questionable given the fact that many believe Aaron Boone is on the hot seat. But Montas is set to hit free agency following the season so one has to imagine the Yankees left the decision up to him. Perhaps he can boost his free agency value by pitching well over the weekend.