It's no secret the New York Yankees are failing to live up to expectations in 2023. They're currently last in the ultra-competitive American League East with a 51-47 record and will face an uphill battle to make the Wild Card. While the Aaron Judge injury has certainly played its part in their struggles, the reality is the Bronx Bombers are underperforming. By no surprise, that's raised questions surrounding the future of skipper Aaron Boone, but it appears his job is safe.

Via Andy Martino of SNY:

“As previously reported, manager Aaron Boone’s job is safe. Cashman still considers Boone an excellent manager and is said not to blame him for the team’s recent struggles. It is extremely difficult to imagine the front office wanting to move on from Boone after the season, even if the Yankees fail to reach the postseason; the one unknown there is what owner Hal Steinbrenner would do in that scenario.”

That certainly makes sense. If the Yankees were to fire Boone, it would be before the playoffs get too far out of reach. At this moment in time, there are no signs of them doing so.

The Yankees already made a notable change to help spark their offense, firing hitting coach Dillon Lawson and hiring MLB legend Sean Casey to replace him. Certainly an upgrade, but it's yet to really pay dividends.

Aaron Boone joined New York prior to the 2018 season and has led the franchise to the playoffs every year. However, they've failed to get past the ALCS. If the Bronx Bombers do miss the postseason this fall though, you'd have to imagine Cashman will make a change.