The New York Yankees signed Marcus Stroman this past offseason. Stroman, a 2023 All-Star, is expected to help add veteran depth for New York. Yankees manager Aaron Boone believes Stroman is ready to pitch on one of the “biggest stages” in the sport, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
“I feel like he's in a place he wants to be,” Boone said of Stroman. “I think he's assimilated into our clubhouse very seamlessly. I think he's comfortable. I think he's happy. I think he's excited to compete on the biggest stages in baseball.”
The 32-year-old dealt with injury trouble in the second-half of the '23 campaign while pitching with the Chicago Cubs. During the season's first-half, though, Stroman was excellent. He looked like a potential Cy Young candidate.
New York is hopeful that Stroman can help the team's starting rotation bounce back in 2024.
Yankees 2024 starting pitching rotation
The Yankees' 2024 starting rotation could realistically emerge as baseball's best pitching staff. Yes, that's a bold claim, but the potential is undeniable.
Gerrit Cole won the 2023 American League Cy Young award. He was brilliant all season long and is arguably the best pitcher in the sport.
Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodon both feature All-Star ceilings. However, injuries played an unfortunate role throughout their 2023 seasons. If Cortes and Rodon can find a way to stay healthy in 2024, they should both be able to bounce back.
Marcus Stroman is another All-Star caliber pitcher. His presence turns the Yankees' rotation from a decent pitching staff with talent to a possibly great rotation.
The Yankees aren't expected to sign Blake Snell in free agency, so who will the fifth starter be? Recent reports have suggested that Clarke Schmidt with receive the opportunity. Schmidt isn't a star by any means, but he isn't a bad option for a ball club's fifth starting pitcher.
The Yankees rotation may be very good in 2024 if everyone stays healthy and lives up to their potential.