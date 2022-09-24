Aaron Boone sets unwanted record not seen in 15 years after ejection vs. Red Sox

Things got heated on Friday night between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the Bronx, with both Aaron Boone and Gerrit Cole getting ejected for arguing balls and strikes. In the process, Boone set a record for most ejections in a single season with nine, the most since Bobby Cox in 2007.

Via ESPN Stats And Info:

Aaron Boone has been ejected nine times this season, the most in a season by a manager since Bobby Cox was ejected 10 times in 2007. pic.twitter.com/JAfKQuotAx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 24, 2022

Yikes. Not a good look for the Yankees manager. But, we know how passionate he is and after Cole showed his frustration, Boone had to step in too:

Gerrit Cole, who gave up a 3-run shot immediately after disagreeing with a strike call, gets tossed for arguing with the HP umpire. Aaron Boone tossed too. pic.twitter.com/S3hywDoHhH — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) September 24, 2022

Aaron Boone and the Yankees are currently thriving, winning five in a row as of Friday. It was another poor outing for Cole against Boston though, who always tend to hit him around. The righty allowed four earned in six innings. Not awful, but not the standard for Cole.

Boone is never one to shy away from an argument with a home plate umpire. That’s for certain. It just shows that he’ll do anything for his players, which Yankees fans will love to see.

It all started because Cole gave up a three-run homer and proceeded to argue with the ump. Frustrations were boiling over for him and it resulted in the player and coach getting booted.

On a more positive note, New York managed to pull out a 5-4 victory, with Aaron Hicks leading the way offensively with a 2 for 3 night and two RBI. That’s much needed for him after all the backlash amid his brutal campaign. Aaron Judge meanwhile is still waiting to make history.