New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is opening up about a possible contract extension. Boone says he's hopeful he can work out a deal with team management, per the New York Post. Boone and Hal Steinbrenner are in extension talks, although nothing has come out of them at time of writing.

New York did pick up Boone's option for this season, so there's hope the two sides can make an agreement. The Bronx Bombers are coming off a 2024 season that saw them reach the World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Yankees for the championship.

“I've always thought Aaron Boone was a very good manager and that's his reputation in the industry,” team owner Steinbrenner said in January, per Bleacher Report. “We will be talking with him in the days and weeks to come. We're trying to hit the priorities right now, which is the roster itself. But there will be conversations had with him about potentially staying longer than that.”

Boone has yet to win a World Series in the Bronx, which isn't something fans are happy with. New York last won the MLB championship in 2009.

The Yankees are entering 2025 with major expectations

New York had the most successful season in Boone's tenure in 2024. The team had a powerful offense, paired with solid pitching, in its run to the World Series. Aaron Judge had a record-breaking season to lead the Yankees.

Expectations are high for the team to go back to the series in 2025. That's not going to be easy for the team. For one, the club lost Juan Soto who had an outstanding season hitting for the Bronx Bombers. Soto paired perfectly with Judge, and drove in more than 100 runs.

One possible answer on offense this season lies with a farm prospect. The Yankees are expected to give outfielder Jasson Dominguez a real shot to start in the outfield. Dominguez has shown promise in the team's minor league system the last few years.

The Yankees also found some help in free agency, including pitcher Max Fried. Paul Goldschmidt is also in pinstripes, and the Yankees also just picked up a couple of relief pitchers.

The pressure is on Boone, however, to get the team back in the postseason. Yankees legend Derek Jeter has expressed his hope and optimism for this team, and fans are willing for now to have faith. If the Yankees sputter their way into the All-Star break this year, Boone will find himself in a lot of hot water.

Spring training games for the Yankees begin on February 21.