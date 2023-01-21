The New York Yankees have certainly had an eventful offseason, as they have made some huge splashes to keep them firmly in the World series conversation for the 2023 season. Despite that, they still have some holes on their roster, and it seems like that’s something that manager Aaron Boone is well aware of as the offseason begins to wind down.

One such hole the Yankees have right now comes in left field. After letting Andrew Benintendi depart in free agency, New York doesn’t have a clear cut option to fill the spot right now, and while there is still time for a move to be made this offseason, it remains to be seen what the team intends to do at that position. Boone didn’t provide many answers to fans asking questions, providing a cryptic response when asked about who the team’s Opening Day left fielder will be.

“We’ll see. We still have a few weeks to go before we even report, so you never know what the final composition of your roster is heading into spring and then into the regular season. And that’s always a fluid situation. I feel like we have great options.” – Aaron Boone, MSN

This is certainly an interesting response from Boone, and it certainly doesn’t seem like the team has many great options right now. But still, there is time for that change, as the offseason isn’t over yet. It will be interesting to see if New York does anything to shore up their left field spot, but if they don’t, it will be even more interesting to see who ends up starting the season off in left field for the Yankees.