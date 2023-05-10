Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks exited Tuesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics with left hip tightness, according to the team’s Twitter account.

The Yankees say that Hicks was examined by team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad and will be reevaluated tomorrow.

The Yankees broke the game open with a 5-spot in the third inning against the Athletics, with Hicks scoring from second on a single by Anthony Rizzo to give New York a 2-1 lead- at the time.

Hicks appeared to pull up a bit gimpy as he neared home plate to score, as seen in a video by Talkin’ Yanks.

The Yankees outfielder was then removed from the game ahead of the top of the fourth inning, with Oswaldo Cabrera taking over in left field and Isiah Kiner-Falefa moving over to third base.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hicks, who has drawn the ire of Yankees fans for his play in recent seasons, got off to a brutal start at the dish in 2023, posting a ghastly .388 OPS in 48 plate appearances between March and April.

But Hicks has shown signs of encouragement in May, as he has tallied two extra base hits- including a home run- in the month after not recording a single such hit in March or April.

Frustrated after he smoked a couple of balls against the Texas Rangers only to see them fall for outs back in April, Hicks told reporters that he “needs results.”

The good news is, Hicks appears to be getting closer to delivering such results.

In a cruel twist of faith, an injury appears to have struck just when he may have been starting to put things together for the Yankees.