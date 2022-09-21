Aaron Judge admits ‘upset’ reaction despite hitting 60th home run

The legend of New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge only continues to grow. On Tuesday night, he blasted his 60th home run of the season as the Yankees erased a four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to win 9-8 over the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, after the game, Judge was still a bit dissatisfied with his performance.

Aaron Judge's reaction to his 60th home run: "Damn, I wish I would've done it with the bases loaded earlier in the game!" 😂 pic.twitter.com/dlLtQHgFvu — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) September 21, 2022

Judge was asked what his immediate thought was when he hit his 60th home run.

“Damn, I wish I would’ve done it with the bases loaded earlier in the game!” Judge said with a smile on his face. He came up earlier in the game with the bases loaded in the 6th inning. The Yankees led 4-3 with a chance to break it open. Instead, Judge struck out swinging. Anthony Rizzo followed making the final out of the inning.

The Pirates would go on to score the next five runs and take an 8-4. That just set the stage for the magical ninth inning though.

Judge would hit the historic home run. Later in the inning, Giancarlo Stanton hit the game-winning walk-off grand slam. That sent the stands into a frenzy, and the historic night something to remember. It was Stanton’s fourth career grand slam, joining exclusive company.

Meanwhile, Aaron Judge with his performance took sole possession of the batting average lead in the American League. That means he is currently leading all three Triple Crown categories. Obviously, he will win the home run title. He has a 15-RBI lead over Jose Ramirez. So, that category is probably safe. It’s his batting average that’s still in doubt.

Judge is hitting .316. Xander Bogaerts is hitting .315 and Luis Arraez is hitting .314. That’s likely to come down to the wire. Nevertheless, Judge is having one of the greatest seasons in the history of baseball.