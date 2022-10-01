Aaron Judge’s chase for Roger Maris’ American League- and New York Yankees- single-season home run record has the attention of every baseball fan. But it’s not the only piece of history that The Judge has his sights set on.

The Yankees slugger is closing in on this rare feat, but it has nothing to do with Maris. Bryan Hoch of MLB.com has the details.

“As Judge seeks the Majors’ first Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera in 2012, his batting average sits at .314, one point behind the Twins’ Luis Arraez (.315) for the AL lead.”

Aaron Judge is closing in on MLB’s first Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera accomplished the feat in 2012. Judge leads the league in homers, 61, and RBIs, 130. The Yankees slugger, who is hitting .314, sits just one point behind Minnesota Twins infielder/outfielder Luis Arraez for the American League lead in batting average.

As pointed out by some, the fact that Judge is being walked so much is actually helping his batting average. But what a season the Yankees slugger is having.

Aaron Judge bet on himself ahead of the 2022 season– and his is on the cusp of authoring one of the greatest offensive seasons we’ve ever seen.

In just one year, Judge could knock out two records that were held in the highest of esteems by baseball fans for many years: the Triple Crown and Roger Maris’ American League home run record.

Not only does Judge have the chance to etch his name in the record books. He also has a chance to get a monster payday from the Yankees- or someone else.