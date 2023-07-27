The New York Yankees are hanging onto the AL playoff race by the skin of their teeth. But worry not, Yankees fans, for their best player, Aaron Judge, will soon be making his return to the diamond, especially if Isiah Kiner-Falefa's words are anything to go by.

According to Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports, Kiner-Falefa believes that the Yankees will soon be penciling in the hulking, 6'7 slugger's name into the starting lineup.

“I think we're getting the big guy back,” Kiner-Falefa said.

It hasn't been the smoothest-sailing season for Aaron Judge on the injury front. He has not played for the Yankees since June 3 after injuring his toe during 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Yankees' offense became evidently worse without Judge in the lineup. For reference, the Yankees scored 4.72 runs per game until the fateful day of Judge's injury. Since then, they've scored just 3.88 per contest. This lackluster output from the plate hasn't helped matters at all, as they have gone just 19-23 without Judge, falling off the pace in the competitive AL East.

Thus, Aaron Judge's impending return could not have come at a better time, especially when the Yankees still have time to cement themselves as a wild card team, and perhaps even make the race for the AL East division crown a more interesting one.

Per reports, the 31-year old outfielder, barring any setbacks in his recovery, will be making his return to the lineup on Friday, just in time for a crucial three-game set against the division-leading Baltimore Orioles.

In 49 games this season, Judge has tallied 19 home runs and 40 runs batted in on an impressive slash line of .291/.404/.674, giving the Yankees' heart of the order more thump.