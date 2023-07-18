It's been a month and a half since Aaron Judge last stepped foot on a baseball field for the New York Yankees, ultimately fracturing his toe while making a catch against the wall at Dodger Stadium. And with the Bronx Bombers struggling immensely, they need him back more than ever.

Thankfully, it appears a return could be on the horizon shortly. Aaron Boone said Tuesday on the Talkin' Yanks podcast that Judge is “getting close” and didn't rule out a return on July 25th against the New York Mets, which is exactly a week away.

Judge has already thrown long toss, done light running, and taken batting practice. He'll likely need to run the bases at full speed before getting completely cleared. There is absolutely no question New York is down bad without their best player and it's hard to imagine them completely turning things around when he's sidelined. The offense is just abysmal sans Judge.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

New York is just 3-7 in their last 10 games and just lost two of three to the lowly Colorado Rockies along with a walk-off loss to Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. Judge not only brings production to the table, but he gives the rest of this lineup confidence. That's a fact.

Before going on the shelf, Aaron Judge was hitting .291 with 19 home runs and 40 RBI in just 49 contests. With the Yankees now at the bottom of the AL East, their playoff aspirations are fading and although there is still a lot of time left, it's clear the Bronx Bombers aren't about to go on a run if Judge isn't in the lineup.

Hopefully, he suits up soon.