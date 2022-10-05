Aaron Judge is not the only one who set a new single-season record during the second game of a doubleheader between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers Tuesday. Gerrit Cole also smashed a Yankees franchise record, as he is now New York’s all-time single-season strikeout record-holder.

Cole-Blooded, K-King. @GerritCole45 is now the Yankees Single-Season Strikeouts Leader 🔥 pic.twitter.com/chZB6dS47w — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 5, 2022

Gerrit Cole entered the game needing just one strikeout to break his tie with Ron Guidry, who recorded 248 punchouts back in 1978. Cole fanned his 249th strikeout victim of the 2022 MLB regular season in the same inning Aaron Judge hit his historic 62nd home run that broke Roger Maris’ long-standing American League record. Cole went down to work in the bottom of the first inning and started things off with a free pass issued to shortstop Josh Smith. Then Cole would allow a triple to third baseman Josh Jung. He finally got the strikeout he was looking after that, as he made Nathaniel Lowe swing and miss on his eighth pitch of that matchup.

More history on a Tuesday in Arlington. Gerrit Cole has his 249th strikeout, breaking Ron Guidry's single-season #Yankees record of 248, set in 1978. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 5, 2022

Gerrit Cole is having a down year by his standards, as he entered his final start of the 2022 MLB regular season with just a 3.51 ERA and 3.50 FIP. His increased propensity for giving up home runs has hurt his numbers but is obviously still a superb strikeout machine on the mound. Together with the likes of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Nestor Cortes, and Luis Severino, Cole is looking to step it up in the 2022 MLB postseason.

The 32-year-old Gerrit Cole signed a nine-year deal worth $324 million with the Yankees back in 2019.