There are few players in the MLB as polarizing as Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees superstar is currently on the shelf and won't be playing in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, but he talked about why he is very present during one of the most respected traditions in baseball. The Yankees have routinely played ‘God Bless America' during the seventh-inning stretch and Judge said he sings it every time he hears it.

“Singing ‘God Bless America’ is my sign of respect for the veterans who are being honored on the field,” Judge said. “They’re 70 years old, some are 80, some are 90 and can barely walk. You see an old photo of them, their rank, what branch of the service, where they fought. I have nothing but respect for them.”

Judge seems like the perfect player and man to be the face of the Yankees. He is an outstanding talent and is ever-present in the media. He has embraced the popularity and turned himself into a household name.

The Yankees have crumbled without Judge this season. Since he's been out with a toe injury, the Yankees have gone 14-17 and are no longer in a playoff spot. Judge has a 1.078 OPS with 19 home runs in 49 games. There is no clear timetable on when he will return to the lineup, though the Yankees are confident he will play again this season.

Aaron Judge chose not to participate in the World Baseball Classic last spring in order to focus on his preparation for the Yankees season after signing a nine-year, $360 million deal in December. He will have another chance to represent Team USA in 2026.