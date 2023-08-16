Entering the 2023 season and fresh off re-signing Aaron Judge to the third-largest contract in MLB history, the New York Yankees had high hopes. But with 42 games left to go in their season, the Yankees' hope of contending for a World Series title has turned into consternation, as their win-loss record fell to 60-60 following a 5-0 loss to the team with the best record in baseball, the Atlanta Braves.

As a result of this loss, the Yankees have reached territory they haven't charted since 1995. Per StatMuse, this is the first time the Yankees have had a win percentage of .500 or worse through 120 games in 28 years.

Those 1995 Yankees, however, may be able to show the current iteration of the team that their situation, as bleak as it may seem at first glance, doesn't exactly portend a finish outside the playoff picture. Despite having a 60-60 record through 120 games 28 years ago, the Yankees rebounded to win 18 of their final 23 games to force a tie in the wild card race. In the end, they won game 145 (teams played only 144 games due to the repercussions of the strike-shortened 1994 campaign), and ended up making the playoffs by the skin of their teeth.

The 2023 Yankees certainly have the talent on their roster to mount a late-season push for the playoffs. Aaron Judge is back (although the team has won just 6 of their 18 games after the slugger's return from the injured list), and Gerrit Cole remains a solid arm at the top of their rotation.

However, their squad depth isn't exactly ideal, and the usually hard-hitting Yankees bats have gone silent at the worst possible time. The Yankees' collective on-base percentage is dismal, and their hitters have been streaky. Thus, it wasn't exactly a surprise that the Yankees mustered just one hit in their shutout loss against the Braves on Tuesday.

In addition to facing the Braves tomorrow to avoid a sweep, the Yankees will be taking on longtime rival Boston Red Sox in a three-game set. Following a bit of a breather against the hapless Washington Nationals, they will then take on the Tampa Bay Rays. One thing's for sure: there will be no rest for the weary Yankees.