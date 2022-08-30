Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani MVP race draws brutally honest take from Yankees’ Michael Kay

The American League MVP race is fascinating this season. On one hand, Aaron Judge is breaking all kinds of home run records for the New York Yankees. He’s already clubbed 50 long balls and we are not even in September yet! But then there is the Los Angeles Angels’ 2-way phenom, Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is dealing on the mound and hitting the ball all over the yard. Both players have great cases for taking home the award. Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay took to Twitter to share his take on the Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani AL MVP race.

“I’ve been covering baseball for 36 years and the season @TheJudge44 is having is one of the best I’ve ever seen. Take hm off the @yankees and they’d have trouble making playoffs. Take Ohtani off @Angels and they still would be on the outside looking in. Most valuable?”

I’ve been covering baseball for 36 years and the season @TheJudge44 is having is one of the best I’ve ever seen. Take hm off the @yankees and they’d have trouble making playoffs. Take Ohtani off @Angels and they still would be on the outside looking in. Most valuable? — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) August 30, 2022

The Angels are near the bottom of the AL West and out of playoff contention. The Yankees lead the AL East despite struggling as of late. Kay is saying that without Aaron Judge, the Yankees would “have trouble making playoffs.”

The main argument for Shohei Ohtani from many is that he pitches and hits. Some people automatically claim that makes him the MVP with no questions asked. So it all boils down to whether or not Aaron Judge should be penalized for not being a two-way player.

In the end, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are two of the best players in the sport. Both are deserving of the award. It will be intriguing to see how the AL MVP race shapes up over the season’s final month.