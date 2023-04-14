Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

The New York Yankees got absolutely destroyed by the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night, giving up the most runs they ever have in an opening inning en route to an embarrassing 11-2 loss — and snapping Aaron Judge’s impressive on-base streak in the process.

“Aaron Judge subbed out of the game [11-1, 8th inning] for Hicks, ending Judge’s career-high consecutive game on-base streak at 45, dating to Aug. 29, 2022,” wrote USA Today’s Pete Caldera on Thursday. “Longest by a Yankee since 2005.”

Judge went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts to end the streak, the third-longest by a Yankee since 1942. It truly was a night to forget for New York, who remarkably gave up nine runs to the Twins in the first frame.

After two phenomenal starts for rookie Jhony Brito, he was on the wrong end of the shellacking, going just two-thirds of an inning before mercifully being pulled. He gave up seven runs and six hits as his ERA climbed to 6.75.

The top of the first inning alone took 28 minutes, as the Twins scored more runs than they ever have against the Yankees.

“Just obviously a rough night,” New York manager Aaron Boone said afterwards.

That’s putting it lightly. The sentiment was not shared by Minnesota’s manager.

“I’ve never been a part of an inning, especially right at the beginning of a game, like that,” Rocco Baldelli said. “That’s beyond setting the tone. It’s just a great inning and a memorable one, too.”

On the bright side for Aaron Judge and the Yankees, it’s a long season and they’ll have a chance to avenge the loss pretty quickly on Friday night.

Nestor Cortes will get the nod for the 8-5 Yanks as they look to get back in the win column and try to make up some ground on the 13-0 Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.