Ahead of Game 5 of the NLCS, New York Mets star Francisco Lindor sat down with MLB legend Alex Rodriguez. However, “A-Rod” may not have expected a rough trip down memory lane.

Lindor brought up the New York Yankees' heartbreaking 2019 ALCS loss to the Houston Astros, via FOX Sports.

“You remember watching [Jose] Altuve hit a home run off [Aroldis Chapman] to go to the World Series?” Lindor asked.

“That was a terrible moment,” Rodriguez responded, sharing a laugh with Lindor. Rodriguez had been long retired by 2019, but his Yankees fandom knows no bounds.

“I'm like man, this guy is so in control of the moment,” Lindor continued. But I never quite understood it, because I'm always showing emotion, I'm always jumping, I'm always celebrating I'm always smiling. I'm full of joy, full of excitement, but as I get to first base, I'm like ‘let's finish the job.'”

Down 3-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Mets will have to win three straight games starting on Friday to reach the World Series. New York has gone on an inspiring run since making the playoffs on the last day of the regular season, but there's no use in celebrating before winning the championship.

As for New York's Bronx-based team, the Yankees face some adversity of their own. After Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton hit back-to-back homers off of world-class closer Emmanuel Clase in the eighth inning, the Cleveland Guardians came back with two clutch dingers of their own to win their first game of the series in a 10-inning classic. However, the Yankees are still up 2-1 in the series going into Friday night's Game 4.

Can New York avoid another ALCS disaster?

Yankees still have upper hand over Guardians

Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo sounded off on the walk-off loss, via YES Network.

“It's obviously tough, but you can give credit to Cleveland,” Rizzo admitted. “They didn't quit there, and it's tough to be on this side of it, but we'll bounce back tomorrow and get ready to win a game.”

Unlike Altuve's 2019 heroics, New York is still in the driver's seat. However, the Yankees used several bullpen arms on Thursday, so they'll depend heavily on starting pitcher Luis Gil to eat innings in his first playoff appearance on Friday. The rookie went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP in 29 starts this season.

If New York wins Game 4, it'll take a commanding 3-1 lead and have a chance to clinch a World Series berth on Saturday.