The New York Yankees saved their season in Game 4 of the 2024 World Series. And in Game 5, the Yankees have taken the lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. No matter the result, New York will see multiple players reach MLB Free Agency, including outfielder Alex Verdugo.

Verdugo joined the Yankees ahead of the 2024 MLB season. He has had a solid year both in the regular season and in the postseason. His future with the Bronx Bombers remains unclear for now. He and the team are focusing on winning the franchise's first World Series since 2008. In saying this, Verdugo is more than open to a return to the team.

“As far as teammates and being with the guys, it’s been my favorite team I’ve ever played for,” Verdugo said prior to Game 5 on Wednesday, via amNew York. “I really do enjoy it. I think there would be some stuff that, you know, maybe one day we can come back; if it’s not next year, maybe it’s another year. But I would like to come back and just show the type of player that I really am. I think we’ve seen it defensively, seen it at times offensively, but I’m usually a lot more consistent.”

Yankees' Alex Verdugo opens up on offensive struggles

While Alex Verdugo had a solid season overall, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. The Yankees outfielder struggled at the plate, especially in the final months of the season. He recorded a career-worst .233 batting average with 13 home runs in 149 games with New York.

“I know it wasn’t my best personal year in offense,” Verdugo said of his offensive woes, via amNew York. “We kind of grinded through some things… I’d say it’s exciting [to hit free agency], but to have one of my career-worst years offensively going into it is a bummer… It will be a goal in the offseason to work harder and always try to get better.”

The offense has not picked up in the postseason. Verdugo entered play Wednesday with nine hits across 45 at-bats, putting his batting average right on the Mendoza Line. He did hit a two run home run in New York's Game 3 loss to the Dodgers on Monday.

Verdugo certainly hopes to turn things around offensively this winter. Whether he gets another chance with the Yankees in 2025 remains to be seen. For now, the only thing that truly matters is mounting a historic comeback against the Dodgers to claim the World Series.