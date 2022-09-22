Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi drops truth bomb on returning in regular season

As the New York Yankees continue to inch closer to clinching the American League East, they will have to finish regular season play without Andrew Benintendi.

Ahead of the Yankees’ home series opener against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, Benintendi shared an update on his hand injury, where he noted that it is “safe to say” that he will not feature again in the regular season this year.

“Numbers-wise, days-wise, I think it’s going to be the postseason,” Benintendi said. “But it’s pretty safe to say the regular season is out. That was kind of the thought process the whole time anyway.”

Benintendi has been sidelined since being in clear pain after swinging and missing on a sinker pitch from starting pitcher Jefferey Springs during the Yankees’ 9-0 road loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 2. He underwent a CT scan two days later, which revealed that he suffered a fractured hamate in his right hand. He then agreed to undergo surgery on Sept. 6 to repair the broken hook of the hamate bone in his right hand.

In Benintendi’s absence, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has provided four different players with at least one start out in left field, including rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who boasts a .231 batting average in 30 games played so far in the campaign.

Benintendi will first need to be cleared to swing a bat before there could be any talk of him being included in the Yankees’ roster for the ALDS next month. For now, the Yankees are looking to take care of business in their upcoming four-game home series against the Red Sox.